Mon, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Jeanne M. Newton

Jeanne M. Newton

Jeanne M. Newton

Originally Published: May 8, 2022 2:23 a.m.

Jeanne M. Newton

1945 - 2022

Jeanne M. Newton, 77, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Cornville. She was born on February 5, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jeanne was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Gale S. Newton and brother Phillip Schnur. She is survived by son James J. Pfeifer of Cottonwood, Arizona; daughters Angela T. Davis (Bill) of Indiana, Denise M. Rodriguez (Ruben) of New Mexico and Stephanie J. Kelley of Cornville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

