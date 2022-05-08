Obituary: Jeanne M. Newton
Jeanne M. Newton
1945 - 2022
Jeanne M. Newton, 77, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Cornville. She was born on February 5, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jeanne was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Gale S. Newton and brother Phillip Schnur. She is survived by son James J. Pfeifer of Cottonwood, Arizona; daughters Angela T. Davis (Bill) of Indiana, Denise M. Rodriguez (Ruben) of New Mexico and Stephanie J. Kelley of Cornville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Angel Valley Retreat Center tries to get off the ground
- Honey opens Hive Eatery in Cottonwood
- 2021 overdose in Camp Verde was only teen in county
- Gesell drops out of House race
- Obituary: Robert Gardner
- Obituary: Russell Lewis Van Zilen Sr.
- The art of affordable housing in Jerome
- Fentanyl found in 3-year-old; mother arrested
- Eligible for protected status, Perkinsville Bridge recreation area gets clean
- Trapped in Subaru, javelina goes for a ride
- Strong winds blow wildfire smoke into Verde Valley
- Autopsy of suspect in Y-A police shooting shows 6 bullet wounds
- Fentanyl found in 3-year-old; mother arrested
- Child Services takes Camp Verde child after mother charged with abuse Monday
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Police: Don't hand money to panhandlers
- Rimrock woman sentenced to 13 years in death of child
- Camp Verde man faces felony charges after shooting
- Camper charged with felonies, accused of threatening police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: