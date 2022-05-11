Dance-a-Thon in Uptown for Breast Cancer Awareness

Friday, May 13, from 9 to 11 a.m., The View Coffee Café in conjunction with Sound Bites Grill, The M.I.C. and Always on Vacay located in uptown Sedona will host a fundraiser, including a dance-a-thon and silent auction.

The purpose of the event is to raise breast cancer awareness, the importance of mammograms, and to raise funds supporting one of their own employees, Chelle Saravo, who is battling breast cancer. Money raised will support Chelle with her medical costs for treatment.

Wear pink and “Cha Cha for TaTas.” The Dance-a-Thon will take place in the courtyard outside The View Coffee Café. Just look for the Pink Jeep in the courtyard entrance generously donated by Pink Jeep Tours for the event

The dancing will start at 9:30 a.m., led by Sedona’s Dancing Queen, Michelle Grimm, and The View Coffee Café’s Melissa Diaz. The two are putting together a great playlist.

The suggested donation is $20 for the fundraising event, but folks are encouraged to donate what they can. Whether you choose to dance or cheer from the sidelines, the music, high energy, and Sedona spirit will resonate throughout the community reminding all that every day is a gift. All proceeds will go to Saravo for her treatments.

In addition, there will be pink lemonade and light tidbits to enjoy.

For $10, purchase a pink ribbon at The View Coffee Café and “Ring the Bell for Chelle.” Include your name, the name of a loved one, or a special message on the ribbon – then Ring the Bell for Chelle in honor of your commitment to join her in the fight against breast cancer. The ribbon will be hung among other beautiful tributes on the “Breast Cancer Warrior Wall” located in The View Coffee Café during the month of May.

There will be a Silent Auction from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Items will include gift certificates for a Pink Jeep Tour, US Cryotherapy sessions, Salon services, Wine Tasting, and more!

Seravo has lived in Sedona for over 12 years. She and her family have strong ties in the Verde Valley, especially the Sedona and Cottonwood communities. Seravo served as treasurer on the board for Habitat for Humanity, volunteered at Sedona Humane Society, Hospice in the Pines Thrift Store and was always willing to lend a hand with friends caring for their elderly parents.

Seravo is a wife, mother, and grandmother. She is also a Navy veteran who signed up after 9/11. She is set to undergo breast cancer surgery May 23.

The View Coffee Café’ Courtyard is located in the Shops at Pinon Pointe adjacent to the Hyatt Residence Club in uptown Sedona at 101 N. 89A. For more information email michele@soundbitesgrill.com.

