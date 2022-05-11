‘Deconstructing The Beatles: 1963 Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!’ for Monday Movies on Main

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Deconstructing The Beatles: 1963 Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” on Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

This is a must for any Beatles fan.

From “Love Me Do” to “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “Deconstructing the 1963 Beatles” traces the Beatles remarkable story through the year of 1963 as they create their first hit singles and albums, including “Please Please Me” and “She Loves You”.

In late 1962, the Beatles stepped into EMI studios for the first time, meeting producer George Martin and beginning an unparalleled and remarkable recording career. Over the next eighteen months, they would release four number one singles (including “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and two No. 1 albums while becoming worldwide superstars.

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: 1963 Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” historian and composer Scott Freiman explores the music that helped launch Beatlemania.

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Scott’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.