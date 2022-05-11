Great Art on Screen ‘Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition’ premieres May 17

Sedona International Film Festival presents the “Great Art on Screen” series with “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition.” The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Great Art on Screen” is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

To mark the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition” offers audiences an extraordinary opportunity to meet the Pharaoh, with exclusive coverage of how 150 of his treasures were moved to become part of the biggest international exhibition ever dedicated to him.

Explore a continuous dialogue of cross-references between the ancient past when the Pharaoh was alive, the more recent times which saw the discovery of his Tomb by archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922, and the present day with exhibitions and studies dedicated to Ancient Egypt.

The “Great Art on Screen” series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona.

