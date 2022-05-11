Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Automat’ premiere May 19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “The Automat” on Thursday, May 19, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Once upon a nickel, before fast food, one American restaurant empire was unstoppable. Experience the untold story of “The Automat,” a documentary film directed by Lisa Hurwitz and starring Mel Brooks and featuring Carl Reiner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elliott Gould, Colin Powell and Howard Schultz.

“The Automat” recounts the lost history of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, which served affordable-priced quality food to millions of New Yorkers and Philadelphians for more than a century.

“The Automat” illustrates how the company both served the public with great food and at the same time treated its employees with fairness and integrity.

Mel Brooks is one of several prominent Americans paying homage in the film to the memory of a restaurant chain that once dotted the corners of two great cities.

The audience will enjoy an endearing first time look into one of the most successful business ventures of its time through the eyes of those touched by their experiences.

Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

