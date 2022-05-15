OFFERS
Death Notice

Originally Published: May 15, 2022 midnight

George Haines

1947 - 2022

George Haines, born November 19, 1947, passed away May 11, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel in Wickenburg, Arizona.

