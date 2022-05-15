OFFERS
Obituary: Dorothy Bianco

Originally Published: May 15, 2022 12:23 a.m.

1923 - 2022

Dorothy Bianco (Mother of Judith Manocchia) 9/7/1923 - 5/4/2022 Family was everything to Dorothy, she loved to share stories of her family. She loved sports. The Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics were her favorite teams.

She was nicknamed “Wonder Woman” by the staff at Sedona Winds Assisted Living, where she lived for the last two years. She will be missed by many.

Formerly from Rhode Island, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bianco, her 6 siblings, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Manocchia of Cottonwood, and sons James Bianco of Rhode Island and Joseph Bianco & wife, Rebecca of Wisconsin. She has 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She will be interred with her husband at the Rhode Island Veteran’s Cemetery with a memorial service in RI in September 2022.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

