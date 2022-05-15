Obituary: Dorothy Bianco
Dorothy Bianco
1923 - 2022
Dorothy Bianco (Mother of Judith Manocchia) 9/7/1923 - 5/4/2022 Family was everything to Dorothy, she loved to share stories of her family. She loved sports. The Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics were her favorite teams.
She was nicknamed “Wonder Woman” by the staff at Sedona Winds Assisted Living, where she lived for the last two years. She will be missed by many.
Formerly from Rhode Island, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bianco, her 6 siblings, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Manocchia of Cottonwood, and sons James Bianco of Rhode Island and Joseph Bianco & wife, Rebecca of Wisconsin. She has 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She will be interred with her husband at the Rhode Island Veteran’s Cemetery with a memorial service in RI in September 2022.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Obituary: Corinne Grace Lindstrom
- 1 injured in motorcycle crash
- Mining area being reclaimed for Camp Verde development
- Mother’s Day fire in Verde Lakes displaces residents
- A special mom’s day for Cornville ‘miracle’ baby
- Expect lane closures, narrowing on I-17 this week
- Obituary: Cecil Rogers
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Obituary: Jeanne M. Newton
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Strong winds blow wildfire smoke into Verde Valley
- Autopsy of suspect in Y-A police shooting shows 6 bullet wounds
- Fentanyl found in 3-year-old; mother arrested
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Child Services takes Camp Verde child after mother charged with abuse Monday
- Police: Don't hand money to panhandlers
- Camp Verde man faces felony charges after shooting
- House fire sends 2 to hospital
- Camper charged with felonies, accused of threatening police
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: