Obituary: Sterling Jay Ryerson, M.D.

Sterling Jay Ryerson, M.D.

1934 - 2022

Sterling Jay Ryerson, M.D., was born in Superior, Arizona on June 15, 1934. He is now resting in peace with our Lord as of May 4, 2022.



How do you put into words the life of the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, physician, and friend that has ever lived? One word… Sterling!



Sterling grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and attended Arizona Academy, later renamed Thunderbird Adventist Academy. He decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a physician and attended La Sierra University in California and graduated from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California, specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology.



Sterling had many successful years running two large OB-GYN practices in Phoenix and later decided to relocate to his ranch in Cornville, Arizona with his wife Bette, to teach health and wellness to all who needed help. During this time, he volunteered at the Monument Valley Mission Hospital in Utah and later had an office in the Gallup Indian Medical Center and Hospital in New Mexico.

He went on to be a teacher of the residents at the University of Arizona Medical School in Tucson and then served as a traveling doctor to military bases throughout the United States. He finished his career working at the Tuba City Indian Medical Center in Tuba City, Arizona.



Sterling was a captain with the U.S. Army Reserve, belonged to the Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society, Toastmasters International, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the National Rifle Association. He loved flying, target practicing, his ranch, his family, nutrition and his special dog, Barney.



Those who remain to honor his legacy are his wife of 44 years, Bette Ryerson. His children; Paige Johnson (Casey), Lance Anderson (Terry), Brooks Anderson (Tammy), and Mandy Rush (Kelly) Grandchildren; CJ Johnson, Sedona Johnson, Justin Anderson (Cari), Brandon Anderson (Lea), Travis Anderson, Kami Hayden (Danny), Heather Anderson, Natalie McKinlay (William), Charlie Rush (Emily) and many great-grandchildren. Private services will be held.



