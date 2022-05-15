Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker

Terri Lynn Wacker

1958 - 2022

Terri Lynn Wacker was born on August 24, 1958, to Richard (Dick) and Sue Kort in Phoenix, Arizona; Terri passed away unexpectedly in Cottonwood, Arizona on May 9, 2022.



Terri lived in Phoenix until the age of 10 when she moved with her family to Cottonwood. Terri attended Cottonwood Junior High and ultimately graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1976. On June 21, 1980, she married her high school sweetheart, Tom Wacker. She then welcomed daughter Jennifer in October 1982 and son Brandon in July 1986.



Terri worked for many years at the family business, The White Horse Inn and Famous Sam’s until 2002. After the death of her father, Terri’s career path changed directions toward the medical field. She became an EMT and ultimately a Certified Medical Assistant, both of which she was extremely proud of.





Terri’s relationship with her mother, Sue, strengthened after her father’s passing. Throughout the years, Terri encouraged her mother to explore new friendships and experiences. This encouragement carried on to Terri’s family, friends and co-workers to pursue positive direction.





Terri cherished all of her relationships with her family and her friends; some friends of which she held close to her for the last 50 years. Her annual “Grannies Gone Wild” trips were always a highlight of her year. She looked forward to her “Girls Dinners” and all gatherings.



Terri was a doting “Mima”. She enjoyed teaching the grandkids how to cook and bake. These are memories and experiences that they will hold with them for years to come.



Terri is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband and partner of 48 years (married 41), Tom, daughter Jennifer (Brad) Jones, son Brandon (Heather) Wacker and beloved grandchildren Carter and Ryleigh Wacker. Also survived by brothers Russ (Kim) Kort and Rich Kort as well as niece Kayla (Luke) Branderhorst, Kyle Kort and Nicholas Kort.



Services will be held at Westcott’s Funeral Home on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at Blazin’ M Ranch. Terri’s love for dogs was evident so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Verde Valley Humane Society in her name: 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, (928) 634-7387.



An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com



Westcott Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements.



Information provided by the funeral home.