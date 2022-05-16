Obituary: David Allen Vickery

David Allen Vickery

1951 - 2022

On Monday, the second day in May, 2022, David Allen Vickery left this earth, no doubt with a smile. As family and friends sit in one of his favorite gathering places in Texas, with the blues playing in the background, we write of his memory! He would want us to remember him the way he lived -- happy, joyful and giving with good people having good times!





David was born in the middle of a dust storm in Lubbock, Texas, in 1951 to Walter J. Vickery and Mary Lee Royalty earning him the nickname David “Dust Storm” Vickery. He had two brothers, Scott Vickery, now deceased, and Mark Vickery who resides with his wife, Tammy, in Austin, Texas.

David and his wife, Denise Blair, have one daughter, April Vickery, who resides in San Marcos, Texas. He also has a son from his first marriage, Ethan Vickery, and his wife Erin and granddaughters Lair (14) and Lake (12). They reside in Colleyville, Texas.

David and Denise spent 25 years in Sedona, Arizona, where they raised April and created a network of incredible friends. David had a successful contracting business until he retired in 2015. He lived life like every day was the last, creating experiences and making life-long loyal friends.

For decades he planned events for his family and friends in the mountains of Northern Arizona -- hiking, camping, fly fishing and riding ATVs -- earning him the title of Trail Boss. Those who spent time with him, including friends for life Kevin Tye and Ron Griffen, whom he met in elementary school, knew he loved reminiscing about these iconic adventures in his own joyful way.





David was kind to all he met and was always happy to hear your experiences before he told you his with embellishment. Like in his favorite movie, Big Fish, he did not let the facts get in the way of a good story!





On Saturday, June 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a memorial to relive some of these adventures at his favorite watering hole, PJs Village Pub and Sports Lounge, 40 W. Cortez Drive, Sedona, AZ. Dinner and open bar will be provided. Please RSVP attendance to dwright@vmproducts.com and send us some pics! Out-of-town guests, Element Sedona, is a suggested hotel. Thank you to the 100s who have sent texts, emails and called. Your love for David and us is appreciated!



Information provided by the family.