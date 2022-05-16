Obituary: Ovide Alfred Mallo
Ovide Alfred Mallo
1921 - 2022
Ovide Alfred Mallo lived in Verde Valley, Arizona, and passed away May 6, 2022 peacefully at home. He was born September 25, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois.
He married Dorothy M. Henry, his soulmate, August 7, 1943. He served in the Army and received a Purple Heart after being injured while serving in WW2. He retired from the Post Office. He leaves behind his wife of 79 years, nine children, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He lived a full life, a real handyman always busy working on something during most of his life. He was loved by all and will be missed.
Rest In Peace, Dad.
Information provided by the family.
