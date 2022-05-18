Blues Dawgs reunion concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the Blues Dawg Reunion Concert on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood.

Joe Neri, former Sedona/Verde Valley musician and concert producer, who now lives in Silver City, New Mexico, is returning to the Old Town Center for the Arts for a special reunion concert by his rockin’ blues band, Blues Dawg.

Neri founded Blues Dawg in Los Angeles in 1998 with guitarist Larry Hill and drummer Alan Albert, quickly establishing it as one of Southern California’s popular and truly authentic blues bands. The band performed at many of Southern California’s music venues, including B.B. King’s Blues Club, the Roxy Theater, the Baked Potato and many more. Blues Dawg also opened for several national touring bands, as well as recording two studio and three live albums, including both covers and original blues songs.

Blues Revue Magazine called Blues Dawg “a powerful quartet fronted by singer/guitarist Joe Neri” and “lead guitarist Larry Hill turns in great funk-blues.”

Soon after relocating to the Verde Valley in 2005, Neri reformed Blues Dawg with bassist Hutch Hutchinson to continue the Blues Dawg tradition. In addition to performing throughout northern Arizona, as well as a few gigs at the Rhythm Room in Phoenix, Neri and Blues Dawg hosted a very popular monthly blues jam in the Verde Valley for over 10 years, and he was a co-founder of the Old Town Blues Fest. During this time, two live albums were recorded, and Neri released a compilation “Best of…” album of his original blues songs.

Neri moved to Silver City, New Mexico, in 2018, where Blues Dawg continues to thrive under his tireless stewardship. Blues Dawg performs throughout southwest New Mexico on a regular basis, including the Silver City Blues Festival. Neri also hosts a weekly blues show on local radio station KURU 89.1 FM in Silver City.

This special reunion concert at the Old Town Center for the Arts will feature Neri on vocals and guitar, Hill on guitar, Hutchinson on bass guitar, and Albert on drums. They will be joined by local vocalist and harmonica player J.J. Corcoran.

Highlighting and rounding out the show will be two local and legendary guest musicians - Dan Bresnan, one of the very best guitar players in all of Arizona, master luthier, and frontman for the internationally acclaimed Bresnan Blues band; and, performer extraordinaire Suzie Schomaker, whose masterful vocals and talented guitar work make her a much sought after member of several local bands.

All in all, it’s going to be a great night for the blues and for all of you blues fans, an evening of pure, unadulterated, foot-stompin’ music. According to Neri, “We’re gonna blow the roof off OTCA,”

The Blues Dawgs Reunion Concert is on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m., and the annual Bob Dylan Birthday Party Celebration Concert, is Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Both concerts are sponsored by the Best Western Cottonwood Inn, and Lee Worthen.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for the Blues Dawg Friday Reunion Concert are, $18 advance, $20 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets for The Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration Concert on Saturday, May 21, are $25 in advance, $28 at the door, and $30 for priority seating in the first three rows. A special combination package is available for both concerts, $35 advance general seating and $45 priority general seating.

Tickets for both events are available online at showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater.

For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.