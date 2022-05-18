Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater May 22, 7 to 8 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians, The Village Troubadours: Jashan and Chantal, Dancers, Cheryl Good and Cassie Mavis, Bob Grogan and Cindy Cole, Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras, Linda Damita, and Nathan Trujillo, Gary Scott, Shaeri Richards, Matt Egan, Craig Schneider, Rebecca Ricky and Camilla Ross.

If you’d like to enjoy some local eats during the performances, order dinner from Rotten Johnny’s RottenJohnnys.com or Dellepiane’s Burger Joint DellepianeBurger.com and pick it up before the show. Be sure to place your order by 6 p.m. so it will be ready in time.

Tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/Friday-Night-at-the-theatre2022.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.