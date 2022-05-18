Friends of the Verde River presents ‘River Stories,’ an in-person storytelling event

Friends of the Verde River is pleased to announce “River Stories”, an in-person storytelling event, on May 26, 7-9 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25. Tickets may be purchased online at SedonaFilmFestival.org or at the door on the day of the event, depending on availability.

This event will include live storytelling, poetry, music, interpretive dance, and more by performers from across the state. This two-hour community event will feature 12+ performers sharing tales of river experiences and adventures. Bar and concession services will be available at the event.

This live, in-person event is the grand finale for Listening to the Verde Season 2 (verderiver.org/listening), a video series from Friends of the Verde River that is designed to connect Verde Valley residents to the people, places, nature, and culture of the Verde River.

This event is tailored to our community of river and nature lovers, helping to interconnect Verde Valley residents from all walks of life. Attend River Stories to learn more about our precious river, get inspired to be a better river steward, meet some of your neighbors, and connect to others who love the water & wildlife here in the Verde.

To learn more, please visit verderiver.org/events. There are only 100 tickets available, so purchase yours in advance at: SedonaFilmFestival.org. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona. Call 928-282-1177 for more information.

Friends of the Verde River is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to work collaboratively for a healthy, flowing Verde River system. Friends envision a healthy, flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations.