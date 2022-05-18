Hypocrisy
Originally Published: May 18, 2022 10:10 p.m.
Editor:
People freaking out over the zero percent chance of getting their guns taken by the government are sure silent when there is actual government oppression of Women’s rights…
Travis Holland
Cottonwood
Most Read
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker
- Mining area being reclaimed for Camp Verde development
- Pull the plug? City considers closing Riverfront wastewater plant
- Mother’s Day fire in Verde Lakes displaces residents
- Old Town winery gets more time
- Deputies look for man on Mingus Mountain
- Judge won’t toss suit against Clarkdale
- Obituary: Corinne Grace Lindstrom
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Strong winds blow wildfire smoke into Verde Valley
- Autopsy of suspect in Y-A police shooting shows 6 bullet wounds
- Fentanyl found in 3-year-old; mother arrested
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Child Services takes Camp Verde child after mother charged with abuse Monday
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- Camp Verde man faces felony charges after shooting
- Camper charged with felonies, accused of threatening police
- Police: Don't hand money to panhandlers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: