Julia Othmer in concert at Fisher Theatre

‘An Evening with Julia Othmer’ Concert Event will take place Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre as part of the 5-day Dragonfly International Music Festival, presented by the Six String Society.

Hailing from Kansas City, Julia Othmer is a one of a kind piano-playing singer/songwriter known for her breathtaking live performances. Her new album “Sound” – A collaboration with UK-based producer/composer James T. Lundie – was released in April of 2019 to high praise.

“’Sound’ sounds so good,” writes Tim Finn of Elmore Magazine “It has stunningly sophisticated and dramatic architecture that’s rich in space and soaring in dynamics. Rife with layers, textures, melodies, and grooves.”

The album’s first two singles – “Purple and Gray” & “Hungry Days” – have over 275,000 views on You Tube alone and has been played on over 100 radio stations worldwide. Chart highlights include Pop Radio UK #1, Big Indie Giant (South Africa) #3, featured on Japan’s largest radio station, and recognized as a ‘Top 3 Indie Video’ by InterFM host Mike “In Tokyo” Rogers.

Others also identify with Julia through her breakout song ‘Frickin’ Awesome.’ Written in response to being bullied by someone she used to love, (although, it’s hard to imagine anyone ever bullying her), in many ways it has become her anthem. It’s a message of hope and believing in yourself. One thing’s for sure, she’s incredibly kind, passionate, and believes in equality for all.

“Every now and then a person comes along that changes everything. Julia Othmer is that type of human being!” Kenneth Rexrode - Producer of the Six String Society















Julia has shared the stage with a list of world-renowned musicians Sarah McLachlan, Emmylou Harris, Heart, Regina Spektor, The Alarm, Lisa Loeb, John Waite, Amanda Palmer among others.

Julia’s music has been featured in numerous shows including Witches of East End, Switched at Birth, The Lying Game and Army Wives. She has also received songwriting awards from the Billboard World song contest and the International Songwriting Competition.

Julia’s also a lover of books and libraries, and is fascinated with ancient civilizations and their traditions. When she’s not touring, you can find her walking her pit bull Mary in the greater Los Angeles area. For more information, please visit her website at www.JuliaOthmer.com.

Piatt Pund will open for Julia Othmer. In 2021, he was nominated for Best Blues Album by the San Diego Music Association.

“An Evening with Julia Othmer” presented by the Six String Society will take place at the beautiful Mary D. Fisher Theatre located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona on Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission and $40 VIP (first 4-5 rows) and can be purchased by calling the box office at (928) 282-1177 or at www.sedonafilmfestival.org. All tickets include a meet and greet with Julia after the show in the lobby.