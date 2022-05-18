OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kaleidoscope Redrocks to perform at Relay for Life fundraiser in Prescott

Kaleidoscope Redrocks - Gracie Moskoff, 16, and sister Tivona, 13, will play songs from classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk genres.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks - Gracie Moskoff, 16, and sister Tivona, 13, will play songs from classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk genres.

Originally Published: May 18, 2022 12:42 a.m.

“Relay For Life is the ultimate team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that brings communities together to fight cancer. It’s an opportunity for us to remember loved ones lost and honor survivors of all cancers,” states the American Cancer Society.  It is an overnight event “to recognize that when someone has cancer it does not stop. The disease is present around the clock,” says Verywell Health.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks is establishing a reputation for emotionally, moving music and effective fundraising efforts for many causes including animal rescues, local community organizations, Veterans, Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Help End Human Trafficking, and now for American Cancer Society research, prevention, detection, education and patient support.

The Prescott Valley Civic Center located at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. will host teams for an “overnight community gathering event who take turns walking around a track to fight cancer and help save lives,” according to American Cancer Society.

On Friday, June 3, Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo, Kaleidoscope Redrocks – Gracie Moskoff, 16, and Tivona, 13 – will kick off their 2 hour show on the big stage and perform from 6:30 to 7:30 pm followed by a special sunset Remember-Luminaria Ceremony. Then, 8-9 p.m. KR will play their second hour of well loved classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk songs spanning over 50 years. All tips will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“The two young women playing those guitars - and other instruments – create soothing, calming moods and many other types of powerful vibes with their live performances,” writes Jason W. Brooks in Kudos 8/4/2021 issue.

Gather family, friends and loved ones for a night of compassion, camaraderie, and camping under the mountain stars listening to the calming, soothing sounds of Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

Learn more about the event online at Relay For Life Prescott Valley on the ACS website. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News