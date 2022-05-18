Kaleidoscope Redrocks to perform at Relay for Life fundraiser in Prescott

“Relay For Life is the ultimate team fundraiser for the American Cancer Society that brings communities together to fight cancer. It’s an opportunity for us to remember loved ones lost and honor survivors of all cancers,” states the American Cancer Society. It is an overnight event “to recognize that when someone has cancer it does not stop. The disease is present around the clock,” says Verywell Health.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks is establishing a reputation for emotionally, moving music and effective fundraising efforts for many causes including animal rescues, local community organizations, Veterans, Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Help End Human Trafficking, and now for American Cancer Society research, prevention, detection, education and patient support.

The Prescott Valley Civic Center located at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. will host teams for an “overnight community gathering event who take turns walking around a track to fight cancer and help save lives,” according to American Cancer Society.

On Friday, June 3, Sedona multi-instrumentalist sister duo, Kaleidoscope Redrocks – Gracie Moskoff, 16, and Tivona, 13 – will kick off their 2 hour show on the big stage and perform from 6:30 to 7:30 pm followed by a special sunset Remember-Luminaria Ceremony. Then, 8-9 p.m. KR will play their second hour of well loved classic rock, country, folk, pop and punk songs spanning over 50 years. All tips will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“The two young women playing those guitars - and other instruments – create soothing, calming moods and many other types of powerful vibes with their live performances,” writes Jason W. Brooks in Kudos 8/4/2021 issue.

Gather family, friends and loved ones for a night of compassion, camaraderie, and camping under the mountain stars listening to the calming, soothing sounds of Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

Learn more about the event online at Relay For Life Prescott Valley on the ACS website.