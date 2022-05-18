OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mother/Daughter Look-Alikes

THE WINNERS of The Verde Independent Mother’s Day Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest was Merchelle Jackson (left) and her 13-year-old daughter Meisha Jackson. They received a $100 gift certificate from Cork & Catch.

THE WINNERS of The Verde Independent Mother’s Day Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest was Merchelle Jackson (left) and her 13-year-old daughter Meisha Jackson. They received a $100 gift certificate from Cork & Catch.

Originally Published: May 18, 2022 3:24 a.m.

Our Verde Valley readers turned out for our Mother’s Day Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest this month. While there was but one winning pair, everyone put on full display the love of family and the unique mother/daughter bond. Let’s do it again next year!

Photo Gallery

Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News