Mother/Daughter Look-Alikes
Our Verde Valley readers turned out for our Mother’s Day Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest this month. While there was but one winning pair, everyone put on full display the love of family and the unique mother/daughter bond. Let’s do it again next year!
Photo Gallery
Mother/Daughter Look-Alike Contest
Mom Angela Naranjo with daughter Whitney Phanthavong.
Sally Williams and her daughter Harlow Nelson, 1 year old
Rose Lopez, Emily Lopez, 11, Aleah Lopez, 8, Crystal Lopez, 7, Kayla Lopez, 5, in a photo taken a few years ago
Mom Erin Jones and daughter Kathleen Hernandez
Merchelle Jackson, mother, and Meisha Jackson daughter, age 13
Margo Collins, age 5, and Leslie Nantze
Laura Dimmick, mother, and Faith Dimmick, daughter
Kristi Martinez with daughters Luna Chavez, 7, and Mila Chavez, 5
Kayden, Fontenot, age 13, and her mom Jessica Brock
Jessica Smith and mom Mindy Seymour (each pictured with baby Brenley Smith)
Gigi Borges, 9, mom Danita Rios, and Lily Borges, 8
Emily Uribe, 17, and Elizabet Ocampo
Christin Gordon and daughter Harper Gordon, 3
Blanca_Ortega, mom, and Dana Ortega, daughter
Andrea Marquez, mother, and Alexia Herrera, daughter
Alena, mom, and Amedla, age 2
