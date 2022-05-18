Rising Up: The Dragonfly Music Festival launches in Sedona

After a string of successful shows last year in Sedona that included the Celestial Sirens production at the Sedona Performing Art Center, the Six String Society will be hosting the inaugural Dragonfly Music Festival in Sedona May 25-29.

The festival will take place at four venues throughout Sedona and feature performers from around the world (from Arizona too) gathering for five days and nights of music, hiking, and fun.

It will include performances by Julia Othmer (from Kansas City) at the Mary Fischer Theatre on May 25, Daring Greatly (from Canada) at the Sedona Creative Life Center on May 26, over 12 performers all day/night at the Sedona Creative Life Center on May 27, 2 blockbuster shows by Swedish jazz legend Gunhild Carling along with the Six String Society’s Pianotastic production at the Sedona Performing Art Center on May 28, and the festival finale at the Posse Grounds Pavilion featuring four great bands on May 29.

This festival is scheduled to feature music across all genres including jazz, blues, soul, rock, boogie-woogie, Trihop and folk music. Yes, that’s right, something for everyone, says festival producer Kenneth Rexrode.

“Last year when we performed out Celestial Sirens show in Sedona we had a great time with many people coming from southern California for the weekend. This year we are hoping to attract even more Verde Valley locals and tourists who enjoy great music.”

Music is scheduled at Sedona Performing Arts Center, Mary D. Fisher Theater, Sedona Creative Life Center and Posse Grounds Pavilion.

Rexrode says, “Our goal is to provide an intimate musical experience at many of Sedona’s already established venues. So far the response has been very strong as people look forward to seeing so many international and national acts all in Sedona.”

Complete list of performers in the festival: Gunhild Carling, Whitney Shay, the Six String Society, Henri Herbert, Julia Othmer, Daring Greatly, Gregory Page, Brockett Parsons (of Lady Gaga) Anthony Cullins trio, Piatt Pund, Robert Parker, the Mother Road trio, Sergio Gutierrez, Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, Patrick Ki & Eric Miller & other special guests.