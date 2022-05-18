Sammy Davis & Brian Peterman play Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend

Enjoying a great Italian meal with live music complimenting is a perfect way to experience a memorable Sedona night out on the town.

Friday, May 20, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sammy Davis entertains once again at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Davis is a stellar performer well known for his flashy style and commanding stage presence.

He is a delight to watch perform and his energy busts from the stage, capturing audiences and getting people up on their feet dancing.

He dresses to the max, donning colorful stage outfits that embellish his animated performances. He is a true entertainer and he is loved by every music-loving local in Sedona.

Saturday, May 21, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Brian Peterman brings his marvelous talents to Bella Vita Ristorante.

Peterman is an awesome crowd pleasure with a bountiful selection of songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s peppered with memorable original tunes.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal and drinks at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun, easy going and down-to-earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Make it a point to enjoy fine Italian cooking and great live music by Sammy Davis and Brian Peterman, at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.