Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Anais in Love’ premiere May 20-25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Anais in Love” showing May 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Anais in Love” — a buoyant French comedy from director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet — follows spirited and romantic thirtysomething Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier) in her manic search for stability.

Behind on her rent, contemplating breaking up with her boyfriend, and struggling to complete her thesis, Anaïs searches for inspiration while hurtling through lovers with abandon. When her affair with an older book publisher Daniel (Denis Podalydès) leads to her falling for his live-in partner Emilie (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), a brilliant and luminescent novelist, things get especially messy.

This effervescent, cliché-shattering feature debut weaves a tale of self-discovery as literate and delightful as it is unexpected, keeping both Anaïs and viewers off-balance until the very last moment.

“Anais in Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 20-25. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, May 22 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.