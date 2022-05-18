OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Anais in Love’ premiere May 20-25

Originally Published: May 18, 2022 12:45 a.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Anais in Love” showing May 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Anais in Love” — a buoyant French comedy from director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet — follows spirited and romantic thirtysomething Anaïs (Anaïs Demoustier) in her manic search for stability.

Behind on her rent, contemplating breaking up with her boyfriend, and struggling to complete her thesis, Anaïs searches for inspiration while hurtling through lovers with abandon. When her affair with an older book publisher Daniel (Denis Podalydès) leads to her falling for his live-in partner Emilie (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), a brilliant and luminescent novelist, things get especially messy.

This effervescent, cliché-shattering feature debut weaves a tale of self-discovery as literate and delightful as it is unexpected, keeping both Anaïs and viewers off-balance until the very last moment.

“Anais in Love” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 20-25. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, May 22 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News