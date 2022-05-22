OFFERS
Sun, May 22
Obituary: Gina D. Moore

Gina D. Moore

Gina D. Moore

Originally Published: May 22, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Gina D. Moore

Gina D. Moore, 62, passed away peacefully at home, and went to be with our Lord in Heaven on May 12, 2022, after fighting a yearlong battle with cancer. Gina was a loving and caring mother, wife and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; three grown children, Justin, Nicholas, and Jennifer; seven grandchildren, Jenahlee, Alex, Anbree, Gwenie, Thomas, David and Jacob; father, Frank Cuevas; momma, Marci; sister, Frankie and brothers, Sam, Tom, Aaron and Matt, all who love her dearly.

Gina loved life. She had four tandem ski dives, rode a 1200 Harley Sportster, worked as a Contractor Department of Defense, Quintus for 10 years and at Beaver Creek School, as a paraprofessional for two years. She was an Army wife, defending the home front and family.

Gina was a Christian and loved to sing and praise God. She loved adventure, camping, dancing, music, laughter, and family. She will be missed by so many, by all that knew her. She was so much, so beautiful - a love.

Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by funeral home.

