Obituary: Gina D. Moore

Gina D. Moore

Gina D. Moore, 62, passed away peacefully at home, and went to be with our Lord in Heaven on May 12, 2022, after fighting a yearlong battle with cancer. Gina was a loving and caring mother, wife and grandmother.





She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; three grown children, Justin, Nicholas, and Jennifer; seven grandchildren, Jenahlee, Alex, Anbree, Gwenie, Thomas, David and Jacob; father, Frank Cuevas; momma, Marci; sister, Frankie and brothers, Sam, Tom, Aaron and Matt, all who love her dearly.



Gina loved life. She had four tandem ski dives, rode a 1200 Harley Sportster, worked as a Contractor Department of Defense, Quintus for 10 years and at Beaver Creek School, as a paraprofessional for two years. She was an Army wife, defending the home front and family.

Gina was a Christian and loved to sing and praise God. She loved adventure, camping, dancing, music, laughter, and family. She will be missed by so many, by all that knew her. She was so much, so beautiful - a love.



