Obituary: Loretta Catherine Renna
Loretta Catherine Renna
1932 - 2022
Loretta Catherine Renna 11/08/1932 - 05/05/2022 A Vigil and Rosary will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Phone: 928-634-9566.
Loretta’s Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following the mass at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 781 S. Cliffs Parkway, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Phone: 928-567-3543. Loretta’s burial service will be hosted at a pavilion located in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, June 3 promptly at 9:30 a.m. It is located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Phone: 480-513-3600. Shelter site will be determined.
Loretta experienced a bountiful life and wonderfully touched many families and friends.
She passed peacefully surrounded by family members at home. Loretta is survived by five children: Terry Smith, Ron Smith, Scott Smith, Cheryl Galloway, and Steve Smith. She also had seven stepchildren; Mike Renna Jr., Debra Seipp, Mark Renna, Russell Renna, Denise Cordeiro, Marshall Renna, and Diane Young. In addition she is survived by 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters Rita Husk and Rosemary Berlemann. She was a true matriarch focused on family, her faith, and her community showing kindness to all who knew her.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents William and Effie Burks, recent husband Michael Renna, previous husband Wayne Smith, brothers William Rawlins, Joseph Rawlins, John Rawlins, Paul Rawlins, and sisters Agnus Kollasch, Mary Herman and Theresa Carmack.
A full detailed obituary and an online guestbook will be available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
