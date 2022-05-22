Obituary: Wilma Jean Sterrett

OFFERS
Sun, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Originally Published: May 22, 2022 12:25 a.m.

1929 - 2022

WILMA JEAN STERRETT Born - 4/ 5 /1929 Died - 4/27 /2022 Wilma was born at home in rural Kansas near Alma, Kansas, and was the middle child of five.

Wilma married Charles Robert (Bob) Sterrett, also of rural Kansas. The family left Kansas and moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1959. Wilma worked for the Verde Lee Dairy, Zekes Riverside Market and retired from First Interstate Bank. After retirement she and Bob traveled extensively, seeing the majority of the United States. Their two trips to Alaska were the highlight of their travels. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and one brother DeWayne from Kansas and an older sister, La Moine, also of Kansas.

She is survived by a brother Clayton (Kathy) of Kansas and a sister, Carol of Nevada, as well as her two sons from the Verde Valley, Dennis (Salli) and Darrell (Karla). Wilma is also survived by nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A service for family and friends will be held June 4th at 11:00 a.m., at All Souls Cemetery. It is requested that those in attendance wear something red which was Wilma’s favorite color. A special Thank-You to the excellent care that was provided Wilma by the staff at Generations Senior Living and Maggie’s Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Maggie’s Hospice in Wilma’s name.

An online guestbook is available to sign atwestcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

