Green Light Dance Band rocks Bella Vita Ristorante Memorial Day Weekend

They are back. The Green Light Dance Band returns to Bella Vita Ristorante Sunday, May 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This will be their first performance for this year on the restaurant’s beautiful outside patio stage. If you like to dance and enjoy original-classic rock songs sung in two and three-part harmonies, you don’t want to miss the show.

Music is magic. It captures our feelings better than anything else. Memories and songs are fused forever when they come together at just the right moment in our lives.

This band of baby boomers continues to rock Sedona with original music that captures and personifies the leitmotif of that generation.

Green Light brings this feeling back. Every song is a gem shining the light of the boomer generation. Every song captures a memory, an event, a feeling and a joy we remember having once had.

Composed of four musicians, the band plays with heart, gusto and virtuosity. They are a vocal group, a dance band and jam monsters.

On lead guitar is Sedona talent Robin Miller. Robin is a songwriter and performer with more than a dozen albums under his belt. He has played and toured and regularly performs in Sedona every week. He brings to the Green Light table his incredible guitar skills and voice to the harmonies.

On drums is one of Sedona’s most talented and hard-working musicians, Eddy Barattini. There is not a style he has not mastered, from jazz to hard rock and beyond. He is a solid as a Mack Truck and can pound or finesses, depending on the song or groove.

On trombone and keyboards, it’s none other than Unclemarc Wolin. A regular performer with Naughty Bits, one of Sedona’s top bands, Unclemarc brings the big-band sound of the band to the forefront.

Songwriters Tommy Acosta and Chicky Brooklyn helm the band, with Chicky on lead vocals and rhythm guitar and Tommy, also on lead vocals, playing bass.

“For Tommy and I, these musicians have been a God-send to us,” Chicky said of the Green Light band roster. “It’s so humbling and such a joy for us to play with musicians of that caliber.”

“It’s great playing out and especially great to have a place our fans can come and enjoy a great meal while we play,” Tommy said. “Bella Vita Ristorante patio is perfect, and nothing makes us happier than having people dancing in front of us having a great time and singing along with our tunes.”

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 W. 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by BVR.