Hawaiian hula, ‘ukulele, language classes coming to Cottonwood

H’lau Hula N’puaokaleiʻilima, now in its 18th year, announces Kumu Hula (master teacher) Kēhau Chrisman 2022 class schedule in beginner hula, Hawaiian ʻukulele, and Hawaiian (ʻŌlelo) language.

This creates a unique opportunity to be immersed in the culture of Hawaiʻi.

Chrisman started studying hula in 1983 until she began seriously training in 1993 to become a kumu hula under the direction of Kumu Bill Correa on Hawaiʻi Island. In 2000 she reached the highest rank of Hula Master (comparable to a PhD in Hula) following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters.

In 2003, Chrisman moved to Arizona from Hawai`i and then opened her Cottonwood-based hula school, H’lau Hula N’puaokaleiʻilima, in 2004. Students from throughout the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff travel to study Hawaiian hula, ʻukulele, language and culture with Kumu Kēhau Chrisman.

Learning hula, ʻukulele and Hawaiian language from Kumu is extremely rewarding as shared by some of her current students: “Hula has instilled discipline, confidence, dedication and much happiness in my life.”, “Learning about the Hawaiian culture widens my world views of what is important to me.”, “Hula is fun and brings me much joy.”. In a recent study published in the Frontiers of Aging Neuroscience and mentioned in the AARP Bulletin suggests that learning new dances is superior to repetitive exercises in increasing neural connections in older peoples’ brains.

New 2022 classes include:

Beginner Women’s Hula Class - Open to those 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30pm, beginning June 2 through July 7. Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class.

Beginners `Ukulele Class - Learn chords, strumming techniques, and songs from the islands. Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30pm, 4 classes beginning June 2- June 23. Fee is $10 per class. Bring your own ukulele.

Hawaiian Language Class - Open to those 16 and older. Learn Hawaiian pronunciation, simple sentence structures, and Hawaiian vocabulary. Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30pm beginning June 30 – August 18 (duration may be extended based on class interest). Fee is $8 per class. Bring a writing tablet and pen/pencil.

All classes are held at the Verde Village Property Homeowners Association Clubhouse located at 4855 Broken Saddle Drive in Cottonwood.

For more information, visit ArizonaHula.com, call Chrisman at 928-639-4683 and please leave a message, or email her at hulaisaloha@gmail.com.