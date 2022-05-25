Jo B. & Walton Trio featured for Music in the Stacks

Camp Verde Community Library hosts Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series Thursday, May 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Fireside Room. Featured performers this month are Jo B. & Walton Trio.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the last Thursday of the month.

Jo B. & Walton Trio feature singer-songwriter Jo Berger on guitar and vocals, instrumentalist Walton Mendelson on the unique and eclectic electronic wind instrument (EWI), and Steve Farina on the cajon. Together they create original music rooted in the folk traditions of the West infused with a splash of jazz and a touch of blues. Their music is spirited, poignant, and full of variety. They can get your body moving and lift your heart. The Jo B. & Walton Trio performs their blend of original folk, swing, blues, and Latin tunes at a variety of regional venues and folk festivals throughout Arizona. They all live in Prescott.

“When Jo B. & Walton play sunshine fills the room! Music so bright and joyful you can’t help but smile. Jo Berger and Walton Mendelson perform beautifully together, creating a seamless and surprisingly full sound for just a duo. Their personalities come through in their performances instilling the listener with a sense of being with good old friends.”

– Jennifer Cohen, Host, Verde Valley Experience TV Show.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.