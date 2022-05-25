Live owl for Audubon presentation at Sedona Library

Tori Marshall is an amateur naturalist, wildlife photographer, and animal lover. She is a park ranger at Red Rock State Park and volunteers at Runnin’ W Wildlife Center.

Marshall will talk about owls, rescue and rehab in the Verde Valley area, and about what people should do if they find an injured animal.

You’ll meet Moonlight, a western screech owl, ‘hoo’ is also an education ambassador.

All are invited to this presentation sponsored by Northern Arizona Audubon Society Wednesday, May 25, at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona. Refreshments are available at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6.