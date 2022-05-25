Obituary: Loretta Catherine Renna

Loretta Catherine Renna

1932 - 2022

Loretta Catherine Renna 11/08/1932 - 05/05/2022 A Vigil and Rosary will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5-7 p.m., at Westcott Funeral Home. It is located at 1013 East Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Phone: 928-634-9566.





Loretta’s Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following the mass at Saint Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 781 South Cliffs Parkway, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Phone: 928-567-3543. Loretta’s burial service will be hosted at a pavilion located in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, June 3 promptly at 9:30 a.m. It is located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Phone: 480-513-3600. Shelter site will be determined.





Loretta experienced a bountiful life and wonderfully touched many families and friends. She passed peacefully surrounded by family members at home. Loretta is survived by five children: Terry Smith, Ron Smith, Scott Smith, Cheryl Galloway, and Steve Smith. She also had seven stepchildren; Mike Renna Jr., Debra Seipp, Mark Renna, Russell Renna, Denise Cordeiro, Marshall Renna, and Diane Young. In addition she is survived by 18 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sisters Rita Husk and Rosemary Berlemann. She was a true matriarch focused on family, her faith, and her community showing kindness to all who knew her.



Loretta was preceded in death by her parents William and Effie Burks, recent husband Michael Renna, previous husband Wayne Smith, brothers William Rawlins, Joseph Rawlins, John Rawlins, Paul Rawlins, and sisters Agnus Kollasch, Mary Herman and Theresa Carmack. Loretta was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona by loving parents William and Effie Burke. She graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in 1950 and remained a dedicated alumnus throughout her life. She especially loved Saint Mary’s and Notre Dame football. She was trained as a radiologic technician and balanced that career while raising her children.

Loretta met her first husband Wayne Smith, an Air Force pilot in the mid-1950’s at a social function in Phoenix. They traveled the world with the Air Force raising five children along the way creating many fond memories. Wayne and Loretta divorced in 1972 in San Antonio, Texas with Loretta returning with her five children to her native home in Phoenix. Ultimately she relocated to Mesa where she later met her recent husband Michael Renna while attending school, church and social functions. Loretta and Michael eventually married in 1980 after several years of courting. This resulted in a clan of 14 with 12 children spaced closely in age. Thereafter celebrating family events remained at the center of their lives.





Loretta and Mike continued their professional work in the Phoenix area until all of their children had completed high school, established careers, and started families. Mike retired from the Mesa Fire Department as a Battalion Chief after 27 years of service in 1984. Loretta and Mike then found their retirement home in the Rimrock community in the Summer of 1999 where they immediately engaged in civic activities. Loretta’s greatest joy was family time with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed hiking, traveling and gardening.





Loretta remained a contributing volunteer in her communities providing support to fire department auxiliaries both in Rimrock and Mesa, Arizona. She especially enjoyed friendships established through the local Red Hat Society. Loretta’s Catholic faith remained precious to her throughout her life. She was a devout member of Saint Francis Cabrini Parish in Camp Verde, Arizona.



We celebrate a loving mother, devoted wife, and great friend. Heaven will be blessed to welcome her into the fold. She will forever dwell in all our hearts, thoughts and memories. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



