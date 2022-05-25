OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton

Originally Published: May 25, 2022 8:59 a.m.

Nellie Marie Newton

1930 - 2022

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde, Arizona went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022.

She was born in Solano, New Mexico on September 2, 1930 and moved to Seligman, Arizona, with her parents when she was about 6 years old.

She moved to Los Angeles, California, after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company.

She moved back to Seligman, where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.

They moved to Holbrook, Arizona, in 1963 then to Camp Verde in 2006. She loved to garden, crochet and enjoyed making crafts.

She is preceded in death by her eldest son, John Newton. She is survived by her husband, Freddie Newton, son, Wayne Newton of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Debbie Morrison of Grants Pass, Oregon, her grandchildren, Melvin, Janet, Cyrus, Alethea and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Devin and Savanna.

Masses may be offered on behalf of Nellie Marie Newton at the request of her husband, Freddie Newton.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News