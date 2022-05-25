Obituary: Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton

1930 - 2022

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde, Arizona went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022.



She was born in Solano, New Mexico on September 2, 1930 and moved to Seligman, Arizona, with her parents when she was about 6 years old.



She moved to Los Angeles, California, after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company.



She moved back to Seligman, where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.



They moved to Holbrook, Arizona, in 1963 then to Camp Verde in 2006. She loved to garden, crochet and enjoyed making crafts.





She is preceded in death by her eldest son, John Newton. She is survived by her husband, Freddie Newton, son, Wayne Newton of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Debbie Morrison of Grants Pass, Oregon, her grandchildren, Melvin, Janet, Cyrus, Alethea and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Devin and Savanna.





Masses may be offered on behalf of Nellie Marie Newton at the request of her husband, Freddie Newton.





Information provided by the family.