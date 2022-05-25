Obituary: Nellie Marie Newton
Nellie Marie Newton
1930 - 2022
Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde, Arizona went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022.
She was born in Solano, New Mexico on September 2, 1930 and moved to Seligman, Arizona, with her parents when she was about 6 years old.
She moved to Los Angeles, California, after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company.
She moved back to Seligman, where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.
They moved to Holbrook, Arizona, in 1963 then to Camp Verde in 2006. She loved to garden, crochet and enjoyed making crafts.
She is preceded in death by her eldest son, John Newton. She is survived by her husband, Freddie Newton, son, Wayne Newton of Phoenix, Arizona, daughter, Debbie Morrison of Grants Pass, Oregon, her grandchildren, Melvin, Janet, Cyrus, Alethea and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Devin and Savanna.
Masses may be offered on behalf of Nellie Marie Newton at the request of her husband, Freddie Newton.
Information provided by the family.
- Missing hiker, 74, found deceased on Mingus Mountain
- Armed robbery with a shovel reported at Walmart
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- What Mingus Union seniors can’t wear on Graduation Night
- Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker
- 12 year old in fight of his life
- Roadwork to close lanes on I-17 this week
- What happened to $14M project?
- Deputies look for man on Mingus Mountain
- Motorcyclist injured in SR 260 crash
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Autopsy of suspect in Y-A police shooting shows 6 bullet wounds
- Fentanyl found in 3-year-old; mother arrested
- Missing hiker, 74, found deceased on Mingus Mountain
- Driver dies after single-vehicle crash
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker
- A sticky situation in Jerome
- Obituary: Corinne Grace Lindstrom
- Armed robbery with a shovel reported at Walmart
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: