Sedona Film Fest presents ‘42nd Street’ encore May 27

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish musical ‘42nd Street’ from London’s West End for one day only on Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This encore performance marks the 10-year anniversary celebration of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. All tickets are only $10 each in honor of this special 10-year anniversary milestone.



One of Broadway’s most classic and beloved tales, “42nd Street,” comes cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical.



The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

Peggy arrives to New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania and her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh. She gets a spot in the chorus of the musical-within-the-musical, Pretty Lady. Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva and star of the show, takes a dislike to the new girl. When Dorothy is injured, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found — someone like Peggy Sawyer.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

