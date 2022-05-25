Showing off new dance floor for a night out of fine dining

As we go into summer, one of Sedona’s top places for evening entertainment is Bella Vita Restaurant, located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. Every Friday and Saturday night the yellow umbrella-dotted patio is alive with music and the new LED light up dance floor. Every other weekend, Sammy Davis will be the featured musician.



Bella Vita owner Dan Cohen said love is the key to the delicious food. Love and great care also goes into the well-appointed atmosphere that’s perfect for a romantic date, or a family gathering. Cohen also stated that the staff is very passionate about what they do.

On Memorial Day weekend, Bella Vita is proud to have the local five-piece band, Greenlight. Be sure to catch them on Sunday, May 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band only perform three times a year, and the other two shows will be 4th of July and Labor Day weekend, also at Bella Vita.

Of course the star attraction of Bella Vita is the high end, world-renowned Italian food presented by Executive Chef Raffial. The secret ingredient that goes into such dishes as Capesante, the Gamberi Scampi, Saltimbocca and the Pollo Ala Fiorela is Follia d’amore, which is “Madness of love.”

There are specials each night and on the weekends. Sundays-Thursdays there is the early bird dining menu from and Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. That menu features five entrees priced at $18. During the week, there is also Endless Pasta Wednesday and Pasta Dinner for Two on Tuesdays for $36. The menu is also has vegan and gluten free options.

Bella Vita also offers onsite and offsite catering for up to 100 people.

BellaVitaSedona.com

928-282-4540