Sound Bites Grill features stellar musical roster this week

Get set for another week of great music at the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showcase Room this week.

Wednesday, May 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., its Sedona’s own Patrick Ki and Robin Miller performing and celebrating Wineaux Wednesday.

Both Ki and Miller are two of the top performing musicians in Sedona. Known for their virtuosity and rhythmic style these artists always put on a memorable show.

Enjoy wine tasting, a delicious meal and a good time watching these two icons perform.

Thursday, May 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Saith and Adriel Zang helming the night club’s Chill on The Hill musical event.

Both Saith and Zang are known throughout the Sedona musical scene as top players and performers in town.

Zang on percussion, and Saith on guitar and vocals, combine their talents to deliver a mesmerizing performance that takes you through numerous musical landscapes and spirit-fueled lyrical adventures.

Friday, May 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s Saith again at the helm of his band.

Featuring consummate bass man Troy Perkins and rock-solid drummer Eddie Barattini, this band keeps it solid all night long.

These gifted Sedona musicians are known for their flawless interplay and endless selection of songs people can relate to. The music is perfect for a night of listening to great music while enjoying a scrumptious meal.

Saturday, May 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., it’s the Eric Miller Band once again.

Miller, an accomplished guitarist and performer, is joined by Eddy Barattini on Drums, Tony Perkins on bass and Chris Cournelis on saxophone.

They keep the groove going and never let up. This band rocks so get ready to dance as they squeeze every last drop of musical virtuosity out of their instruments and hearts.

Sunday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., its jazz master Dave Len Scott.

Scott, on trumpet and keys, lays down the groove and keeps those heads nodding as he covers classic jazz numbers.

He creates the perfect mood for lazy Sunday brunch or lunch. He is fun to watch as he gives his all in every song he plays.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2714.

Information provided by SBG.