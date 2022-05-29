Obituary: Charles Edgar Jordan

Charles Edgar Jordan

1940 - 2022

Charles Edgar Jordan of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 18, 2022 at the age of 83.





Charles was born March 6, 1940 in Jerome, Arizona and was a life-long resident of the Verde Valley.



Charles served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960’s. Other than his U.S. Air Force service, Charles lived, farmed, and ranched in the Verde Valley his entire life.



Charles raised cattle and alfalfa hay on his ranch in Cottonwood and was an avid gunsmith, collector, and dealer.





In the late 1990’s he and his wife Elnora moved to Bent River Ranch, Elnora’s family ranch, in Clarkdale where they grew and sold locally grown vegetables and fruit.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife Elnora Jordan. Charles is survived by two daughters, Nada Encisco and Norela Harrington, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one more on the way.



The family would like to thank Kori Zarinegar and her staff at Mountain View Luxury Senior Care in Anthem, Arizona, for the care and compassion they showed Charles in the final months of his life.





Charles was taken from us due to complications from his struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Kori and her staff provided outstanding care for this difficult debilitating condition. Charles and Elnora made prior arrangements to be cremated and markers placed at their plot in the Clarkdale Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Charles’s life from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4, at Bent River Ranch, 725 Bent River Road, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. Lunch and refreshments will be provided after.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Clemenceau Heritage Museum, 1 N Willard St, Cottonwood AZ 86326 - (928) 634-2868.



Information provided by the family.