Obituary: Margaret ‘Sally’ Mauk

Margaret ‘Sally’ Mauk

Margaret ‘Sally’ Mauk

Originally Published: May 29, 2022 8:57 p.m.

Margaret ‘Sally’ Mauk

1936 - 2022

Margaret Mauk (known as Sally to her friends and family), 85, of Cottonwood, Arizona, moved on to her heavenly home and into the arms of her savior on May 19, 2022.

Margaret was born June 11, 1936, in Belknap, Illinois to Oscar and Mildred Parker. She was the youngest of three children. Margaret was a cashier at Babbitt’s then Bashas before her retirement in 1995. She then joined her husband, Lee Mauk, traveling the country in a big rig they named Rosie.

Margaret loved reading, doing word search, going for rides and getting ice cream, craft shows, her crochet group, and most of all shopping.

Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers, parents, and her husband. She is survived by her two daughters, Mala Vancil (Brent), Deanell Gregory, her grandchildren Paula Vancil (Jason), Jessi Vancil (Melissa), and her 10 great-grandchildren. Margaret’s wishes were to be cremated and placed next to her husband’s side in Phoenix.

No services are planned.

Information provided by the funeral home.

