Obituary: Margie Marie DeVeau

Margie Marie DeVeau

1953 - 2022

Margie Marie DeVeau, 68, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed suddenly in her home on the evening of May 3, 2022.



She attended Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio where she earned her degree in Nursing. She contributed greatly to her community through her dedication and impeccable nursing skills, she cared for many others in the Critical Care, Burn Trauma and Emergency Departments. Over the years she also served as a mentor to countless others in the nursing and healthcare professions. Margie was an avid reader who greatly enjoyed visiting thrift stores in search of her next “great read.”

She was an amazing mother spending much of her time with her children and she was particularly devoted to the spoiling of her beloved Maltipoo, a rescue she named “Suzy Q.”



Margie was the daughter of Edward W. and Amelia Puschaver of Painesville, Ohio.





Surviving are her son, Christopher Wheeler; daughter, Theresa Wheeler and granddaughter, Lily Wheeler. Also surviving are her siblings, Edward J. Puschaver, Elona Gortz, Irene Hackworth and Carol Puschaver.



A Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 30, at Bueler Funeral Home, 255 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



