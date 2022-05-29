OFFERS
Obituary: Ronald Gary Harkins

Ronald Gary Harkins

Ronald Gary Harkins

Originally Published: May 29, 2022 8:50 p.m.

Change of location for Ronald Gary Harkins’ memorial service. His service will be held on June 4, 2022, starting at 11:30 a.m., at the El Charro Norte Mexican Restaurant. The location is: 2879 N. Arizona Trail, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.


For more information contact: Merry Harkins Nebeker: (928) 899-6458. Submitted by: Bill & Merry Nebeker, 1830 Hereford Dr., Prescott, AZ 86305.

Information provided by the family.

