Obituary: Sheila Harlan

Sheila Harlan

Sheila Harlan

Originally Published: May 29, 2022 8:52 p.m.

Sheila Harlan

1936 - 2022

Sheila Harlan passed away on May 12, 2022 at age 85. She was born on May 16, 1936 in Eagle Rock, California to David Harlan and Francis Greenhagen.

Sheila is survived by two daughters, Lisa Howard and Lorna Howard; and four grandchildren, Stephanie, Thomas, Colton and Austin.

Sheila married Kenneth Robert Howard on July 15, 1957, who later came to be a legendary Artist “Von Dutch.” Her long life was a happy and exciting one. She loved to dance, oil paint, sew and sing. She loved motorcycles and classic cars.

Sheila was a beautiful, classy, stunning woman who was much loved and will be greatly missed by her daughters. There are so many words we can say to express how wonderful she was.

The services will be in Clarkdale, Arizona, on June 4 at 5:00 p.m., in the beautiful gazebo courtyard.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

