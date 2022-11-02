Book presentation at Sedona-VOC Library

Authors Lou Ann and Thomas Bruck will talk about their book “From My Heart to Yours” during a presentation Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at Sedona Public Library-Village of Oak Creek.

The book is a 365-day inspirational guide to help you find your way through life. The Brucks will be sharing ideas from their book to enrich your life with laughter and uplifting insight. They also have videos on YouTube under Enriching Life Forever about people making a difference in our community and beyond.

They are also offering handout of “Ten Ways To Fall In Love With Life Again.”