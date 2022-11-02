Clarkdale Museum hosts Ginny Chanda for 1st Friday

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is delighted to welcome Virginia Val “Ginny” Chanda to the First Friday stage on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Professor Chanda moved to the Verde Valley from Chicago in 1979 to accept a position as the full-time English instructor at the Verde Valley Campus of Yavapai College. She’ll never forget her father’s reaction as they drove along Black Hills Drive: “But there can’t be a college up here.”

In her presentation, Ginny will focus on the development and growth of the Verde Valley Campus as she observed it in her 27 years of full-time teaching.

Throughout her teaching career, Ginny took advantage of the summer break to work on her own writing. In 2011, under her author name of Val Chanda, she began publishing her novels. Her eighth novel, “Psy Mind: Flashpoints,” won the category of Sci-Fi/Fantasy in this year’s New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. She is currently working on a book which, drawing on her teaching experience, covers grammar, punctuation, and style with a user-friendly approach that avoids most heavy-handed grammar terminology.

Like all CHSM presentations, there is no charge to attend this presentation. Select pieces of the original Clubhouse China will be available for a $30 donation before and after the presentation.

After a long hiatus, the Museum is now open on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.

CHSM also offers guided tours of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse on the third Wednesday of every month. Meet in front of the Men’s Lounge at 9:45 a.m. to join the tour.

CHSM is a 501c3 nonprofit, totally dependent on donations and volunteers.