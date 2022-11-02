OFFERS
County seeks feedback on Cornville Road issues

Concept design for roundabout at Cornville Road/Tissaw Road. (Yavapai County)

Originally Published: November 2, 2022 7:18 a.m.

CORNVILLE – How would you like to see Cornville Road improved?

The public is being asked to participate in a survey regarding the issues they face on Cornville Road and other regional transportation corridors. Yavapai County Public Works is studying Cornville Road generally from State Route 89A to Solair Drive. Staff is already in the preliminary phase of a design concept for a roundabout at the interchange of Cornville Road at Tissaw Road.

Key elements:

• Constructing a multiple-lane roundabout at Cornville Road/Tissaw Road.

• Adding a connection to planned developments north of Cornville Road.

• Installing new curb and gutter within the project limits.

• Utility and drainage modifications.

The deadline for commenting on the study is Nov. 20.

photo

Cornville Road in general is part of a county corridor study. (Yavapai County)

The count is also looking at improvements to Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road and Iron Springs Road.

"The purpose of these planning and design projects is to develop a comprehensive long-range plan for managing the corridors and determining what, if anything, can be done to improve the corridors based on needs, public and agency input, and financial feasibility," county spokesman David McAtee stated.

Learn more about the study and the Cornville Rd/Tissaw Rd roundabout DCR and complete an online mapping survey at: KaiProject.com/YavapaiCorridors.

For additional information, contact Assistant Public Works Director Roger McCormick at roger.mccormick@yavapaiaz.gov.

