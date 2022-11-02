Festival favorite ‘Dear Zoe’ returns for Children’s Grief Awareness Month

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona return of ‘Dear Zoe’ showing Nov. 4-10 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Dear Zoe’ premiered at the 2022 Sedona International Film Festival where it received the festival’s Best Humanitarian Feature Film Award. It was one of the highest rated films in the festival lineup, and audience members and critics have been raving about the film.

Get ready for the powerful new feature film from director Gren Wells and producers Brenda and Marc Lhormer. ‘Dear Zoe’ stars Sadie Sink, Theo Rossi, Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, Vivien Lyra Blair, and newcomer Kweku Collins.

Adapted from the heartbreaking and inspirational novel of the same name, ‘Dear Zoe’ is a powerful story of grief and resilience told from the point of view of a 16-year-old girl. A coming-of-age drama finds teenage Tess supported by her biological father — a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks — and the charming juvenile delinquent next door on her journey of self-discovery in the aftermath of the death of her little sister.

‘Dear Zoe’ is being released in early November to coincide with Children’s Grief Awareness Month. For young and old, seeing the movie is both an entertaining and healing experience; it is also just the beginning — of conversations, connections, community-building. Now more than ever, with so much loss all around us, the world needs ‘Dear Zoe’.

‘Dear Zoe’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 4-10. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Nov. 4, 6 and 7; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 8, 9 and 10.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.