Jeff Kashiwa brings smooth jazz to Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Jazz lovers take note – jazz impresario Jeff Kashiwa takes the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Continuing its tradition of bringing only the best musical acts to the restaurant, Sound Bites Grill is hosting of one of the finest jazz musicians in the country.

Seattle native Jeff Kashiwa became known as one of the most compelling young saxophonists in contemporary jazz during his first year with The Rippingtons back in 1989.

The Rippingtons are an American contemporary jazz group, mainly relating to the genres smooth jazz, jazz fusion, jazz pop, and crossover jazz.

Kashiwa performed hundreds of shows all over the world and appeared on many of the band’s classic recordings.

After his decade long tenure with The Rippingtons, Kashiwa’s instincts led him to more dynamic endeavors through his solo career. It surprised many when Jeff left the group to venture out on his own, but he had things to say through his own music.

In 2004, Kashiwa founded The Sax Pack, a trio of saxophone headliners, featuring himself, Steve Cole and Kim Waters.

The group released three CDs together and charmed audiences with their Rat Pack style performances in tours across the U.S. and abroad.

In 2006, Jeff reunited with The Rippingtons for their 20th Anniversary Tour and continued to record and tour with the group until 2016.

In addition to touring with The Sax Pack and his own group, Kashiwa has expanded his career to include the realm of music education.

He now teaches in the same school district where it all began, teaching various music ensembles and online Music Technology courses at Shoreline Community College in Seattle.

This year Kashiwa released his 11th solo recording titled Sunrise. Featured on the CD are his band, Coastal Access as well as guest performances by Marc Antoine, Tom Schuman and Phillipe Saisse.

Kashiwa is in his 12th year as an Instrumental Ensemble and Music Technology instructor, and Department Chair at Shoreline Community in Seattle.

If you love finger-snapping, head nodding smooth jazz music, then you want to catch Jeff Kashiwa up close and personal this weekend at Sound Bites Grill.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona in Uptown Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via website.