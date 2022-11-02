Jerome 1st Saturday Art & Wine Walk brings on the music

Jerome’s next First Saturday Art & Wine Walk is Nov. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and it includes so much live music this time, they might want to consider adding music festival to the name.

In addition to over 30 local art galleries and studios, specialty shops, and wine tasting rooms, there will be a major party at the Old Jerome High School, now known as the Jerome Art Center because of its many art studios, from 4 p.m. until everyone decides to quit. Dani Boots, Jerome-based singer/songwriter kicks off the music on the Rooftop Deck at 4 p.m., followed by Sam & Reverend Jon at 5. Things move to the Courtyard at 6 with The Naughty Bits.

Then, at 8, the show moves inside to the Operating Room, Jerome Art Center now featuring live music on the first Saturday of every month, with Rivers Run Wild. The Old Crow Food Truck will be on the scene beginning at 4 with their take on BBQ.

And the 16 paintings that were created during the Art in the Park event last month will be on display in the High School hallway.

That’s all in addition to the live performers providing music throughout town from 5 to 8 p.m. Sister and the Sun will be set up outside the Turquoise Spider on Main Street.

Look for award-winning Christy Fisher and Friends performing original tunes. To round out the musical performances, Moon Dog will be playing in the upper park by the steps. The live music is sponsored this month by thelittledaisyjerome.com, The Operating Room, Jerome, and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

House of Joy, 416 Hull Ave., will feature “Ghost City Archives,” a new series of paintings by local artist Jason S. Voss. Stop by the gallery from 5 to 9 p.m. to meet the artist.

Free parking and a free shuttle will be provided.