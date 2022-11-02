Mingus Union FFA Shines at State Fair

Mingus Union FFA Livestock Judging Team was named champion team in the Senior Division at the Arizona State Fair. Grace Groseta was named champion senior individual, and Lindsay Clemson was fourth overall senior individual. Tanner Baker and Peter Groseta rounded out the team, which is coached by Gretchen Groseta. Pictured from left: Ethan Crist (AZ FFA State Vice President-At Large), Grace Groseta, Lindsay Clemson, Gretchen Groseta, Tanner Baker, Peter Groseta, and Ariel Czajkowski (AZ FFA State Vice President)