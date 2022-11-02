Mingus Union FFA Shines at State Fair
Originally Published: November 2, 2022 7:07 a.m.
Mingus Union FFA Livestock Judging Team was named champion team in the Senior Division at the Arizona State Fair. Grace Groseta was named champion senior individual, and Lindsay Clemson was fourth overall senior individual. Tanner Baker and Peter Groseta rounded out the team, which is coached by Gretchen Groseta. Pictured from left: Ethan Crist (AZ FFA State Vice President-At Large), Grace Groseta, Lindsay Clemson, Gretchen Groseta, Tanner Baker, Peter Groseta, and Ariel Czajkowski (AZ FFA State Vice President)
Most Read
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- 2 killed in SR 179 crash
- Pickup smashes parked cars in Bridgeport
- Woman found guilty of murder after faked kidnapping
- 2 fires at Rimrock house
- Man gets prison term for dumping body parts in Yavapai County
- Neighbors speak out: County denies zoning for Cherry Road Vineyards
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- Obituary: James B. Oothoudt
- Pedestrian struck by car in Clarkdale
- 2 dead after shooting at Rimrock party
- Juvenile in critical condition after cemetery shooting
- UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shootout in Rimrock
- UPDATE: Boy dies after cemetery shooting, girl arrested
- YCSO identifies victims in fatal Rimrock shooting
- Large development is proposed near Old Town
- Rattlers snuggle up for fall season
- Wrong-way driver causes 89A head-on
- 89A crash injures 2
- Police chase down suspect in auto theft, other crimes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: