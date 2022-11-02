Mountain Trails Gallery's Annual Sculpture Show introduces equine artist Lisa Gordon

Mountain Trails Gallery, located in the festive Village of Tlaquepaque in Sedona is proud to celebrate its Annual Sculpture Show which opens with a reception on First Friday, Nov. 4, 4-7 p.m.

The gallery has been a destination fine art gallery for more than 35 years and began by specializing in limited edition sculpture by its original founder Ken Payne (1938-2012), a master storyteller who reflected the history of the American West in each of his colorful and detailed bronzes.

As the gallery gained recognition with artists including Ken’s son Vic Payne and grandson Dustin Payne, who became a member of the Cowboy Artists of America, it continued its tradition of exhibiting work that brought awareness of the rich history of the West and provided sought-after fine art depicting all the diverse cultures and remarkable beauty to be found in this expansive region.

Under the direction of long-time fine art specialist and history buff Julie R. Williams, Mountain Trails Gallery continues with not only a stellar roster of award-winning traditional artists, but Williams also brings a new group of contemporary sculptors, painters, and mixed media artists to add dramatic choices to its long-held Tlaquepaque space.

For more than 30 years, Sedona sculptor Susan Kliewer continues to bring heartfelt stories of not only the Native American Pueblos, such as her beloved Navajo and Hopi, but she also creates a variety of sculptures highlighting the complexities and celebrations of tribal cultures from her research as well as from her own personal experiences. To go along with the scope of what captures this artist’s attention, ranch life from the mountains, valleys, and deserts of the West also shows up to bring a touch of heart to what it takes to create a life in often-times harsh conditions.

Also bringing a wealth of ranching experience to the gallery’s traditional artists, Arizona sculptor Deborah Copenhaver Fellows adds her brand of feisty and spunky personal experiences of Western life to her bronze cowgirls, cowboys, animals, and ranching and rodeo activities. Adding a wealth of depth to characters and events from Western history, Arizona sculptor Michael Trcic is a master portrait artist as well as storyteller. His many faces of history highlighting courageous deeds of Native Americans and notable people of the Old West bring his bronze portraits and full-figured characters to life as the artist shares admirable qualities and uncommon details in their unfolding stories.

Mountain Trails Gallery has also become a destination for wildlife art and focuses each year on the remarkable group of artists who bring delight and fascination to the gallery’s variety of exhibitions.

Leading the way is traditional sculptor Raymond Gibby, who shares in great detail what he sees in animal behavior as he brings awareness of those animal traits that continue to operate in the human realm. He also finds expression in outstanding characters of Western history as well as remarkable Native American stories to be powerful representatives of cultures not to be forgotten.

Also, traditional wildlife sculptor Bryce Pettit and the contrasting contemporary styles of Jeremy Bradshaw and Mark Edward Adams all bring depth and fascination to the gallery’s offerings with wild and domestic animals from the backyard to the wilderness of North America. All these artists find a deeper spiritual side to the meaning with which they imbue their fascinating story-telling bronzes. It also seems these artists are all “present” with each animal just as they are without reservation.

Mountain Trails is also proud to welcome contemporary equine sculptor Lisa Gordon to the gallery. The personal ideas expressed by this artist are an important part of her presentation, and what the artist is conveying is more easily readable in the simplicity of her style. With the focus on horses comes a lifetime of fascination and passion for these mammals, including Gordon's own experiences of having them be a necessary part of her life.

The “balancing act” of living while keeping the horse at the forefront reveals a part of Lisa Gordon’s messaging. This artist seems to be saying that it takes a balance of playfulness, humor, and hard work for a successful, meaningful life as she has exemplified in her bronzes of a horse balancing on a ball while balancing another ball on its nose titled Steady Stead, a horse ready for a walk in its red New Boots, and the surreal sculpture of a horse which has become a Rickety Rocker.

A sculptor that always brings the positive and uplifting side of humanity to light is Arizona/Utah sculptor Gary Lee Price who brings education, history, achievement, and the rising spirit to the forefront of his message. From mini sizes to larger than life-size bronzes, National Sculpture Society Fellow Gary Lee Price has works that are installed in public spaces and gardens including libraries, schools, institutions, as well as in private collections from coast to coast and throughout the world.

His bronze angel Messenger monument includes an installation in Iceland as well as an installation in the beautiful gardens of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona where Mountain Trails Gallery also exhibits his work.

Adding even more to the variety of offerings is exotic wood tables and sculpture stands by Native American dancer Percy Warcloud Edwards, hand-made, one-of-a-kind Native American inspired regalia such as bags and war shirts by Cheri Cappello, colorful and festive semi-precious stone necklaces by Nancy Neumann, as well as delightfully unexpected juxtapositions of semi-precious stones and mixed metal jewelry by Susan Adams. Also, new vibrant paintings by the gallery’s award-winning artists are featured in the celebration.

Mountain Trails Gallery Sedona islocated at 336 SR 179, upstairs Suite A201 in Tlaquepaque. For more information contact the gallery at 928-282-3225, fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com, www.mountaintrailssedona.com.