Open House at Appaloosa Trading Company in Hozho

In an age when so much of what we buy is mass produced and sold online, or imported “fast fashion,” how refreshing to find true craftsmanship in a local shop.

Michael Gibson, proprietor of Appaloosa Trading Company, is a skilled leathersmith with over four decades of experience handcrafting fine leather goods. Upon entering Gibson’s shop, the rich smell of good leather greets visitors and a classic “soft rock” playlist provides a relaxing atmosphere in which to browse. It’s an ideal setting to transport shoppers back to a simpler point in time.

A chamber ribbon-cutting and Open House delayed by COVID will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. The Open House coincides with First Friday, Nov. 4. Food, drinks and drawings. Stop by and say hi to Michael and staff.

Gibson’s old school leather bench and tools of the trade proudly take up part of the space in his store at Hozho galleries, 431 SR 179, Sedona. Examination of Gibson’s work station brings into clear focus the artistry involved in creating exceptional leather goods for a living.

Like so many residents of Sedona, Gibson was drawn to the area by the natural beauty, climate and allure of a reimagined life. A cowboy at heart, the call of the West was also an integral part choosing

Sedona, and a desire to reduce and consolidate Gibson’s retail footprint. Opening the new location in

November 2019, Gibson was soon faced with the ultimate challenge – COVID. Relocating to a new town and opening a business can be difficult in the best of times, let alone when faced with numerous, unexpected pandemic related obstacles.

However, Gibson felt encouraged by the friendly Sedona residents who stopped in to say “hello” and offer encouragement. “My first visit to Sedona was when I was 12 - quite a while ago,” said Gibson. “Sedona’s reputation as a destination for hiking, crystals and vortex visits hasn’t stopped this cowboy from being warmly welcomed.”

Self-taught, Gibson started working with leather as a teenager, selling handmade goods from the back of a van across the US and Canada. From there his expertise, designs, and range of goods grew. It soon became time to put down roots. For over 36 years, multiple store locations were opened across Colorado, including Durango and Telluride as well as Gibson’s “road show” catering to the needs of cowboys and fans at rodeo competitions across the West.

In order to keep up with popularity of his products and help meet increasing demand, in 1996 Gibson opened a small factory in a village in Southwestern Mexico, called Tlaquepaque. There are a dozen local leather craftsmen onsite that hand make Gibson’s designs for belts, purses, hat bands, and a wide range of other leather accessories, all out of top grade leather. Quality matters both in the materials used and the skill necessary to create one-of-a kind leather goods. Gibson describes the factory as a winning collaboration of providing jobs and training to locals while getting excellent goods made to his exacting specifications. “I teach them, and they teach me too” Gibson said recently.

The time spent in Colorado helped make Gibson a true-blue cowboy, and influences his personal style choices today. The store name, Appaloosa Trading Company, is in honor of the Appaloosa horses he and cared for as a child outside Boulder CO. The shop is decorated with a lifetime collection of vintage Western memorabilia from spurs to saddles, hats and chaps, adding to the feel of the good ole West. Stopping by the store these days is a growing number of local patrons who are greeted by first name, appreciate quality and recognize the value of fine, handcrafted leather goods, authentic Native American jewelry, hats and Western wear. Customers who had shopped in the Colorado stores, or rodeo venues, have re-discovered the new shop in Sedona. They are thrilled to have found Gibson, his high level of service and quality goods once again.

Gibson’s experience plus personalized service has gained him a loyal following both near and far. A strong belief in treating others with kindness and respect makes The Appaloosa Trading Company a favorite with returning customers like Karin, who said recently, “Michael is the real deal, a good guy who truly cares.”

For information, call 928-554-1646, email Appaloosatradingco@gmail.com or visit Appaloosatradingco.com.