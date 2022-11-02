Photographer Greg Griffin featured artist at Village Gallery of Local Artists

The photographs by Greg Griffin vividly show his value of color, light, contrast, shadows, composition, emotion, movement and perspective.

Griffin will be the Featured Artist for the month of November at the Village Gallery of Local Artists, where he is a veteran member.

A reception will be held in Greg Griffin’s honor on Friday, Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served and the event is free to the public.

The Village Gallery has applications available for new memberships.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the gallery is located at 6512 SR 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 928-284-1416, or visit the website at sedonalocalartists.com.