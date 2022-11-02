Robin Miller, Jerry McFarland heat up Bella Vita stage

As the weather cools down Bella Vita keeps it hot with two of Sedona’s most popular entertainers performing this weekend on the courtyard patio stage.

On Friday, Nov. 5, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland takes his turn stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out for those who enjoy a fine Italian meal while being serenaded and entertained.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs played and sung with the poise and confidence.

Take your pick. oldies, rock, American songbook, folk and classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.



On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Sedona’s own Robin Miller takes the Bella Vita Ristorante stage.

Miller is a recording artist with more than a dozen albums under his belt. He is one of the most respected and loved musicians in Sedona, with decades of performing in the community.

Whether he is on the piano, playing solo on his guitar or performing with some of the best bands in Greater Sedona and Flagstaff, Miller always delivers.

He is an impeccable virtuoso on his instruments and weaves creativity throughout everything he plays.

He puts his entire soul into every performance and one can feel the music as well as listen to it.

Covering decades of Classic Rock songs, he plays each and every one with his unique and engaging style.

Gifted with a beautiful voice, he puts new meaning and interpretation into the Classic Rock portfolio he has mastered.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by Jerry McFarland and Robin Miller at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. SR 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visitor call 928-282-4540 or visit BellaVitaSedona.com.