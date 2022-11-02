Rummage & Treasures Sale to benefit Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum will hold a Rummage & Treasures Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum. Proceeds will benefit the Museum’s programs.

The sale will include many rummage sale type items plus antiques, vintage pieces, art, furniture, home decor and tools.

Special items already donated include original art by Sedona artists Marlys Mallet and Michael Redhawk, a Lazy Boy recliner, antique oak table, other furniture and lamps, jewelry, collectibles, kitchen and garden items, luggage, linens and much more. Some items are new in the box.

Anyone who would like to donate to the sale can bring their items directly to the Museum at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. No clothing please.

Tax receipts available. For information, call 928-282-7038.